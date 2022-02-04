FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crash cleared, lanes open on US 10 in Winnebago Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT
FRIDAY 2/4/2022 4:30 p.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update about the crash that happened on US 10 at Town Line Road in Winnebago Co.

WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open.

Original Story: TRAFFIC: Crash on US 10 at Town Line Road in Winnebago Co.

FRIDAY 2/4/2022 3:15 p.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting drivers going west on US 10 at Town Line Road in Winnebago Co.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes are blocked and will likely stay that way for two hours.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is responding.

Local 5 will update this article when more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

