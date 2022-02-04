UPDATE: Crash cleared, lanes open on US 10 in Winnebago Co.

FRIDAY 2/4/2022 4:30 p.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update about the crash that happened on US 10 at Town Line Road in Winnebago Co.

WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open.

Original Story: TRAFFIC: Crash on US 10 at Town Line Road in Winnebago Co.

FRIDAY 2/4/2022 3:15 p.m.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is impacting drivers going west on US 10 at Town Line Road in Winnebago Co.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes are blocked and will likely stay that way for two hours.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is responding.

