Traffic delays expected in Green Bay on June 7

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents that are traveling on Sunday in Green Bay should expect traffic delays and/or congestion due to planned gatherings and demonstrations.

The Green Bay Police Department said the planned gatherings and demonstrations will take place during the afternoon hours.

Officials stated that the sites with traffic impacts will be located in the downtown neighborhoods of both the east and west sides, most specifically east of Ashland Avenue of the west side and west of Monroe Avenue on the east side.

The police department said they do not have specific times for the delays, but are encouraging motorists to avoid the areas if at all possible and look for different routes of travel.

