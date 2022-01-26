FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Traffic delays in Appleton after railway issue

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An issue involving a railroad company’s warning and gate system is causing traffic to back up in Appleton.

According to the City of Appleton, the Canadian National Railway Company is having issues with its warning and gate system at the College/Memorial/Richmond intersection. This is reportedly causing backups for traffic.

Officials say that until repairs can be made, federal law requires trains to do the following:

  • STOP before crossing the intersection
  • Enter the intersection only after CN flaggers confirm that traffic is stopped
  • Sound their hornd before entering the intersection despide the city’s railroad quiet zone ordiance

Appleton’s Public Works traffic engineering department is reportedly working with CN to help resolve the issue.

A similar incident near the same location happened back on Monday.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.

