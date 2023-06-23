Posted: June 23, 2023 / 02:24 PM CDT

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Those traveling on Wisconsin Highway 29 near County VV should be alert that there is a semi-truck on fire and firefighters are on the scene battling the flames.

According to a photo provided by 511WI, traffic is blocked as crews work to put out the fire.

There is no word on how long the incident will take to clear, and there were no reports of injuries at this time.

Information is sparse, but Local 5 News will update this when more details are released.