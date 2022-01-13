UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 SB at US 10, STH 441

THURSDAY 1/13/2022 9:17 p.m.

WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports all lanes of traffic are back open.

TRAFFIC IMPACTED: I-41 SB at US 10 and STH 441

THURSDAY 1/13/2022 8:05 p.m.

WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A crash is causing all lanes to be blocked in Winnebago County for traffic driving south on I-41.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. and is blocking all lanes going south from US 10 and STH 441 to Winchester Rd (CTH II).

WisDOT estimates it will take two hours for lanes to be back open. An alternate route they gave was to drive westbound on US 10, then southbound on HWY 76, and back to I-41 south.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is responding.

