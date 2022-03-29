Video courtesy of Shannon Mattson-Hinton

TUESDAY 3/29/2022 5:12 p.m.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports lanes of traffic are back open.

There is still a little bit of white smoke coming from the area of the fire as of 5 p.m.

Smoke seen on I-43 at WIS 172 in Brown County at 5:02 p.m.

Smoke seen on I-43 at County JJ in Brown County at 5:02 p.m.

Original Story: Traffic impacted, smoke seen on I-43 in Brown Co.

TUESDAY 3/29/2022 4:45 p.m.

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Smoke can be seen miles away near I-43 in Brown County Tuesday.

Through Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras, you can see black smoke erupting into the air and traffic slowing down.

Smoke seen on I-43 at County JJ in Brown County at 4:36 p.m.

Smoke seen on I-43 at WIS 172 in Brown County at 4:36 p.m.

Smoke seen on I-43 at County JJ in Brown County at 4:50 p.m.

Smoke seen on I-43 at WIS 172 in Brown County at 4:50 p.m.

The WisDOT reports all roads going south on I-43 at WIS 172 are closed and estimates it will take one hour until roads are back open.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is responding and law enforcement says the smoke is due to a vehicle fire.

