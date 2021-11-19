UPDATE: All lanes of I-43 SB in Manitowoc County reopened

FRIDAY 11/19/2021 8:36 a.m.

MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The traffic incident that caused I-43 southbound to be closed for just under three hours has been cleared, and the highway is reopened.

Authorities say that all of the lanes on I-43 southbound at Rosecrans Road are back open. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. and was cleared around 8:30 a.m.

Local 5 will continue to update this story if more information is released.

UPDATE: Right lane of I-43 SB closed in Manitowoc County

FRIDAY 11/19/2021 7:15 a.m.

MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Only the right lane of I-43 southbound is closed in Manitowoc County due to a traffic incident.

According to officials, the right lane of I-43 southbound in Manitowoc County is closed. The incident reportedly happened at 5:15 a.m.

The right lane is closed at Rosecrans Road.

No information on the cause of the incident or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: Traffic incident closes all lanes of I-43 SB in Brown & Manitowoc Counties

FRIDAY 11/19/2021 6:39 a.m.

MARIBEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of I-43 southbound in Brown and Manitowoc County is closed due to a traffic incident.

According to officials, all lanes of I-43 southbound are closed at WIS 96 in Brown County and reportedly stretches to WIS 147 in Manitowoc County. The closure is expected to last over two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the incident or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.