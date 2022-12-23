FRIDAY, 12/23/2022 – 10:13 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘traffic incident’ that closed the two left lanes of I-41 south near College Avenue in Appleton earlier.

According to WisDOT, both southbound lanes on I-41 have reopened after being closed for roughly one hour.

No other details were provided.

Original Story: Traffic incident closes two lanes on I-41 south near College Ave. in Appleton

FRIDAY, 12/23/2022 – 9:23 a.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The two left southbound lanes are closed on I-41 near College Avenue in Appleton because of a traffic incident.

According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 9 a.m. and should take roughly two hours to fully clear.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department is at the scene.

No other information was provided.

