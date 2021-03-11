GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: All lanes cleared on I-43 NB near Denmark

THURSDAY 3/11/2021 7:43 a.m.

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes are now open on I-43 northbound near Denmark.

A crash closed the right lane of I-43 at County NN, but according to authorities, all lanes are now open.

There is no information on the cause of the accident.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: Traffic incident near Denmark closes right lane of I-43 NB

THURSDAY 3/11/2021 7:22 a.m.

DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane of I-43 northbound at County NN, near Denmark, is closed due to a traffic incident.

First responders are on the scene, and there is no information on the cause of the crash.

Authorities estimate around two hours for the duration of the closure.

No information on if there are any injuries.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

