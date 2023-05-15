Posted: May 15, 2023 / 05:32 PM CDT

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 41 northbound in Outagamie County near the City of Appleton.

According to WisDOT, the crash is on I-41 at Ballard Road and happened around 5:10 p.m. All lanes have been blocked, and the crash is expected to take around two hours to clear.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene assisting with the crash. There is no word on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.