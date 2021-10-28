UPDATE: Only left lane closed on I-41 NB, traffic no longer using shoulder

THURSDAY 10/28/2021 1:48 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – After traffic had to use the shoulder on I-41 northbound in Kaukauna, now only the left lane is closed.

According to authorities, only the left lane is closed now. Previously both lanes were closed and traffic was using the shoulder.

The closure is still expected to last two hours.

THURSDAY 10/28/2021 1:38 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists planning to use I-41 northbound near Kaukauna will want to stay in the right lane as traffic is being forced to use the shoulder after a crash closed the two lanes.

According to authorities, two lanes of I-41 northbound in Kaukauna are closed because of a traffic incident. The traffic is reportedly using the right shoulder. The incident happened on I-41 at WIS 55 around 1:20 p.m.

The closure is expected to last two hours.

There was no information on the cause of the accident or if there were any injuries.

