UPDATE: All lanes of I-43 in Brown County cleared after truck with camper enters ditch

FRIDAY 9/4/2020 12:22 p.m.

PINE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of I-43 between Langes Corners and Pine Grove in Brown County are cleared after a truck pulling a camper entered the ditch late Friday morning.

There is no word yet on what caused the incident.

Original Story: Traffic on I-43 backed up after truck pulling camper enters ditch

FRIDAY 9/4/2020 10:58 a.m.

PINE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – The north and southbound lanes of I-43 between Langes Corners and Pine Grove in the southeast corner of Brown County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the left lane near County Road NN.

WFRV Local 5 crews near the scene say a truck pulling a camper is in the median.

Local 5 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Latest Stories