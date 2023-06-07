WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 2023, 5:15 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on Interstate 41 northbound in Outagamie County has been cleared.

All lanes of traffic are back opened to motorists.

There is no information regarding what caused the crash or if there were any injuries from it.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are released.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 2023, 4:31 p.m.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Another crash on Interstate 41 is causing lane closures and heavy traffic in Outagamie County.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), this crash is near the City of Kaukauna on Interstate 41 northbound at County J.

(511WI)

The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. Some northbound lanes are blocked and expected to be blocked for about an hour.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the crash. This is a developing story, and more details will be provided as they are released.