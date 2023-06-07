WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 2023, 3:43 p.m.

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a semi that is on fire on Interstate 41 northbound near the Outagamie/Brown County line.

According to WisDOT, the fire is near Wrightstown on Interstate 41 northbound and happened around 3:30 p.m. As a result, all lanes are closed and are expected to be closed for the next two hours.

(511WI)

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene handling the incident. There is no word on what caused the semi to burst into flames or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will continue to update this as we learn more.