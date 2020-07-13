Traffic stop in Manitowoc Co. leads to 2 foot chases and a drug bust

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic stop in Manitowoc County led to a foot chase, and the seizure of 45 grams of crystal methamphetamine, Friday afternoon.

According to Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started with a traffic stop on a red 2012 Ford Fusion on State Highway 310 west of County Highway B.

The passenger, 27-year-old Timothy Belongie Jr. from Two Rivers, exited the vehicle and ran into the Knollwood Cemetery.

The deputy took a different path to get ahead of the subject at which time Belongie ran back to the vehicle and reentered the passenger seat.

Once back inside, the driver, 32-year-old Ashley Monroy from North Charleston, South Carolina, drove off, traveling westbound on State Highway 210.

The vehicle turned south onto County Highway Q and reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Deputies say Monroy lost control of the vehicle and drove into the east ditch of County Highway Q near Goodwin Road. Both Monroy and Belongie fled on foot.

The pursuing deputy apprehended Monroy a short distance from the vehicle. A short time later, K-9 Leon tracked and assisted with the arrest of Belongie in a nearby field.

During a search of the vehicle, 45.94 grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Ashley Monroy was arrested for Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine – with Intent to Deliver, and a Probation Hold.

Timothy Belongie Jr. was arrested for a Felony Warrant, Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine – with Intent to Deliver, and a Probation Hold.

No one was injured during the incident.