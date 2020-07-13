LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Traffic stop in Manitowoc Co. leads to 2 foot chases and a drug bust

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic stop in Manitowoc County led to a foot chase, and the seizure of 45 grams of crystal methamphetamine, Friday afternoon.

According to Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started with a traffic stop on a red 2012 Ford Fusion on State Highway 310 west of County Highway B.

The passenger, 27-year-old Timothy Belongie Jr. from Two Rivers, exited the vehicle and ran into the Knollwood Cemetery.

The deputy took a different path to get ahead of the subject at which time Belongie ran back to the vehicle and reentered the passenger seat.

Once back inside, the driver, 32-year-old Ashley Monroy from North Charleston, South Carolina, drove off, traveling westbound on State Highway 210.

The vehicle turned south onto County Highway Q and reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Deputies say Monroy lost control of the vehicle and drove into the east ditch of County Highway Q near Goodwin Road. Both Monroy and Belongie fled on foot.

The pursuing deputy apprehended Monroy a short distance from the vehicle. A short time later, K-9 Leon tracked and assisted with the arrest of Belongie in a nearby field.

During a search of the vehicle, 45.94 grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Ashley Monroy was arrested for Fleeing an Officer, Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine – with Intent to Deliver, and a Probation Hold.

Timothy Belongie Jr. was arrested for a Felony Warrant, Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine – with Intent to Deliver, and a Probation Hold.

No one was injured during the incident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Booyah rally past Dock Spiders in rain-shortened tilt"

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"