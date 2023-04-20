MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Marquette County was arrested for his 5th OWI after initially getting pulled over for an equipment violation.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, on April 15 a deputy pulled a vehicle over for an equipment violation. Officials say as the vehicle was pulling over, it hit the curb.

When the deputy contacted the driver, a strong odor of intoxicants was reportedly coming from the vehicle. Authorities say the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

The driver’s speech was also reportedly thick and slurred.

Field sobriety tests were done and the driver reportedly had a PBT result of .273. Mitchell Smith was identified by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested for his 5th OWI.

Court records show that Smith was in court on April 17 for his bail/bond hearing. Smith is scheduled to be back in court on April 24 for his initial appearance.

He is officially charged with OWI (5th or 6th), which is a felony.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.