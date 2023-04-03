MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A police officer in southern Wisconsin reportedly had minor injuries after getting dragged by a car during a traffic stop.

According to the McFarland Police Department, on April 1 an officer made a traffic stop on Siggelkow Road. The driver allegedly did not comply with officer requests throughout the traffic stop.

Authorities say the driver tried to drive away, and one of the officers was dragged by the vehicle. This happened across a short distance.

The officer reportedly had minor injuries from the incident. The driver then abanded the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers from other agencies are helping the McFarland Police Department in trying to find the driver.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.