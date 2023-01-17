COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after deputies in Columbia County conducted a traffic stop, to which they found multiple drugs.

According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a minivan around 12:15 a.m. After stopping the vehicle, authorities say they identified the driver as Kasey R. Huber from the Village of Poynette.

Authorities also say Huber showed signs of impairment and was throwing items out the window as they approached the van.

The thrown items were later recovered and recognized by deputies as fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia.

After a search of the van, deputies say they also found and identified an undisclosed amount of cocaine.

Huber was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail with the following charges:

Operating While Intoxicated – 4th Offense

Operating after Revocation

Failure to Install Ignition Interlock Device

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Fentanyl

Felony Bail Jumping – Two Counts

Sheriff Brandner with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists that if you notice erratic or suspicious behaviors on the road, contact your local law enforcement agency.

No other details have been provided.