EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop and reaching speeds over 100mph on Saturday in western Wisconsin.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, around midnight, officers with the Fall Creek Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle with one headlight and obstructed plates.

The initial pursuit was at reasonable speeds all the way to Altoona, but the officers reported speeds reached above 100mph. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office then became involved and terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.

However, the vehicle was observed traveling at normal speeds in the City of Eau Claire. Another traffic stop was initiated, where the driver then allegedly took off again.

Eventually, spike strips were deployed near the Buffalo County line, leaving all four tires flat. The vehicle continued into the City of Mondovi, where speeds finally allowed deputies to PIT the vehicle.

After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver, who is from La Crosse, took off on foot. Deputies were able to deploy a taser to slow down the person, while K9 Bolt was deployed and subdued the suspect.

