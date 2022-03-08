ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials say that traffic will be altered for the highly-anticipated grand opening of the Ashwaubenon Chick-fil-A location.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety announced specific plans that will be used for the Chick-fil-A location that is opening near Bay Park Square Mall. The only way to reportedly get in line for the drive-thru will be heading northbound on Oneida Street and then turning right into the Bay Park Square parking lot.

The left turn lane for southbound Oneida Street will be closed. All of the other mall entrances will be open, but the northbound Oneida Street at Anderson Drive will be the only one that will grant access to the drive-thru.

Officials ask residents to be patient and follow the direction of officers, mall security and Chick-fil-A traffic employees.

Chick-fil-A Green Bay posted on their Facebook that they will have their grand opening on March 10. The store is located at 2455 South Oneida Street.