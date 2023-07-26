GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a vehicle fire on Interstate 43 in Brown County.

According to WisDOT, the vehicle fire on I-43 northbound at East Mason Street in the City of Green Bay and happened around 6:15 p.m.

As a result, all lanes are closed while the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Green Bay Metro Fire Department deal with the active fire.

There is no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries stemming from the incident.