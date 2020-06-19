FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Tragedy strikes as young Fond du Lac family loses home to a fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac family is in the care of the American Red Cross after losing their home to a fire Thursday evening.

Assistant Fire Chief of Training / Safety James Knowles told Local 5 the family was a mom, dad, and a young child around a year old.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, just after 4:00 p.m. crews were dispatched to Sunset Circle for a report of smoke coming from the roof of a two-story wood-frame home. Upon arrival, crews encountered the fire in a portion of the attic space and in a second-floor level room of the home.

  • COURTESY: Fond du Lac Fire
  • COURTESY: Fond du Lac Fire
  • COURTESY: Fond du Lac Fire

The family had escaped safely, however one person was evaluated by medical crews and later transported by ambulance to SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital for further medical evaluation.

Firefighters say the blaze was extinguished but not before it caused extensive damage to the attic space and second floor level of the home. Minor damage occurred on the first floor and basement levels.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the home is uninhabitable.

Fond du Lac Fire / Rescue crews say they will be canvassing the neighborhood providing fire safety messages to residents and ensure that smoke detectors are properly working.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family. FDL Police Department provided assistance at the scene with scene management and Alliant Energy secured gas and electric utilities.

