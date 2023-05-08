ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 77-year-old is dead after a tragic motorcycle accident in southern Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon.

According to a release, deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle at CTH K and Smokey Hollow Road in the Town of Arlington.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the SUV had stopped at the stop sign but then pulled out in front of the motorcycle.

Deputies arriving on the scene provided immediate medical care to the injured motorcyclist, who was later pronounced dead by Med Flight.

The driver of the SUV, a 16-year-old, was not injured in the crash. Officials say that alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate this accident.

“We want to remind everyone that we need to be watching for and paying attention as we will see more motorcycles, bikes, and pedestrians out on our roads with the warmer weather,” said deputies on the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

No additional details were provided.