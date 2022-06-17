WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office has given a tragic update about the missing 26-year-old from Waupaca.

According to a release, On Friday, June 10, Brandon E. Colligan’s vehicle was found in the Royalton area of Waupaca County. Search and rescue crews searched the Little Wolf River, utilizing dive teams, underwater imagery, aerial imagery, and other personnel.

On Friday, June 17, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received information Brandon Colligan was found dead in the vicinity of his residence.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Manawa Fire Department, Manawa Ambulance, Pegasus Drone Project, Brown County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Winnebago County Sherrif’s Office Dive Team, New London Police Department, New London Fire Department, and Weyauwega Fire Department.

No further details were given and Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.