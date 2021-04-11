FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Tragic update to missing Omro Veteran

Autopsy confirms body found in the Fox River in Omro on April 3, 2021, is David Hale

OMRO, Wis. (WFRV)- We have a heartbreaking update to a story Local Five first reported on back in November of last year.

An Omro veteran, who never returned from a fishing trip, was found earlier this week and Local Five talked with family and police and has more on this truly sad ending. Cortez Hale, David Hale’s son recounts, “I got a call and I know it’s Omro Police.”

Cortez received the call he’d been dreading, Omro Police Chief Joe Schuster was on the line with a somber update regarding his father David Hale. Police Chief Joe Schuster says, “11:02:23:26- on April 3rd, a kayaker was kayaking the river and discovered a body and it was later determined that it was David.”

Cortez says, “I’m still very numb, just all I can say is I’m very numb with all of this stuff.” Preliminary reports suggest David’s death was an unfortunate accident.

Cortez says, “The autopsy couldn’t really tell if he slipped or anything but it doesn’t look like he had any forced trauma or bodily harm.”

Police Chief Schuster confirms, “We don’t suspect any foul play, to us it’s a tragic accident.”

Cortez says even through his shock he now has some peace and finds strength in remembering his father. We sometimes think our parents will live forever and realize they do through their life and words.

Cortez recalls his last conversation with his father, “When it’s my time to go it’s not on my plan. It’s on God’s plan,you know don’t cry for me just enjoy the moments, let’s just cherish the good times that we did have and keep making me proud.”

Friends of David Hale tell Local Five he was a friendly upbeat man who will be dearly missed in Omro.

