FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who is accused of intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist head-on back in 2020, has his trial date.

According to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Daniel Navarro is charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide (Hate Crime). He reportedly told investigators that he wanted to ‘kill a white person’ and thought one would be riding a Harley Davidson-style motorcycle.

Navarro pleaded ‘not guilty by mental disease or defect’. He also reportedly told the court that he plans on testifying.

Authorities say the investigation shows an eastbound truck driven by Navarro crossed the centerline, colliding with a westbound motorcycle driven by 55-year-old Phillip Thiessen of Fond du Lac.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as the trial moves forward.