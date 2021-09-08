Trail painting to begin in Ledgeview, closing Feeder Trail to East River Trail

LEDGEVIEW, Wi. (WFRV) – A local artist is scheduled to start painting along the East River Trail in Ledgeview Thursday.

According to a release, Lynn Peters will begin work at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 9. This project is a part of the Town of Ledgeview’s Beautification Committee’s goal to promote public art in the community.

Town officials say the committee selected Peters’ renderings to be painted specifically on the Feeder Trail.

Site of trail paintings at the Creamery Road entrance to Ledgeview Park. Courtesy: Town of Ledgeview

First beginning in March, town officials say they had to pick a local artist to do four trail paintings along the Creamery Road entrance. After a while, they landed on Peters.

“The Beautification Committee recognizes that public art creates a vibrant atmosphere that contributes to the quality and cultural identity of our community,” explains Nicole Van Helden, Chair of the Beautification Committee. “Lynn’s drawings really evoke a sense of whimsy and nature and are a great introductory piece to our trail paintings project.”

The Beautification Committee says they launched the public art program and this first project after planning for the process in great detail, involving town residents and outside advisors.

“Our committee met virtually with the director of Arts Wisconsin, as well as staff from the City of Green Bay and Downtown Green Bay, Inc. to gather information on the best way to start a public art project and how to best proceed with public murals, or specifically in our case, trail paintings. It has been almost a year in planning and we are so excited to see the planning come to fruition,” says Stephanie Schlag, Park and Recreation Director for the Town of Ledgeview.

Peters and her crew are scheduled to be working Thursday and Friday morning from 7:30 a.m. until mid-day or until all four paintings are finished. The Feeder Trail will be closed Wednesday afternoon through Monday morning to allow the project to work without interruptions.