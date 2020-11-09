Trailblazing Appleton attorney, U.S. Navy veteran dies at 101

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A national trailblazer for civil rights who served in the Navy during World War II and called Appleton home has died at the age of 101.

Cody Splitt was born on Aug. 13, 1919 in Wausau.

After serving as one of the first class of women to serve with the US Navy WAVES from 1942 to 1945, Splitt added the University of Wisconsin Madison, according to the obituary posted on Wichmann Funeral Homes’ website.

Splitt was one of only five women in her class at UW Law School.

After graduating, she and her husband moved to Appleton, where she opened the second woman-owned law firm in Outagamie County.

Splitt went on to serve on the Outagamie County Board and was elected as the first female president of the Outagamie County Bar Association.

WFRV Local 5 caught up with Splitt in 2019 when she celebrated her 100th birthday.

