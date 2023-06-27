(WFRV) – A highway in western Wisconsin was closed for nearly two hours Monday night after a trailer full of sheep crashed.

In a release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the crash appears to have happened around or before 7:29 p.m. at the northbound ramp to Clairemont on Highway 53.

The trailer crash left sheep walking in the middle of the road, making the highway undrivable and closing it down for nearly two hours.

Courtesy of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say they were able to move the sheep to a safe location off of the road and the highway was announced as reopened at 9:36 p.m.

No other details on the crash have been made available at this time and there is no word on if any of the sheep were injured.