Train collides with camper van in Fox Crossing, tracks at American Drive closed

Fox Crossing Police Department

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Crossing Police Department says a train has struck a camper van Thursday night.

According to the Fox Crossing Fire Department, the crash happened where the train tracks cross on American Drive in the Village of Fox Crossing.

Police say they received a call about the stalled camper around 8:30 p.m.

Officers explain that the train could not stop in time and hit the stalled van, which they report was unoccupied.

The department says no one was injured and the location will remain closed for an undetermined time until cleanup is completed.

