JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A train has derailed near a busy intersection in southern Wisconsin and authorities are asking the public to steer clear of the area.

According to the Janesville Police Department, there has been a train derailment near North Franklin and West Centerway in the City of Janesville.

Authorities are asking those traveling within the area to seek alternative routes as the roads will be closed for investigation and clean up.

There are no injuries from the train derailment and the cause is still being determined by investigators.

Authorities believe this was an accident, and there was nothing suspicious about the train derailment in nature.

Local 5 News will continue to follow and update this when more details are provided.