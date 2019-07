GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — More than a dozen train cars reportedly derailed along the Mississippi River in western Wisconsin Monday.

According to Local 5’s CBS affiliate in Milwaukee, CBS 58, a train derailed due to a mudslide south of Prairie Du Chien.

Officials at the state DNR and U.S. Fish and Wildlife say environmental impacts appear minimal.

While there is no threat to public safety, officials ask people to avoid the area.