HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple agencies in Brown County are reporting that a train has stalled on the tracks near Velp Avenue and are expecting road closures to take multiple hours.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the train is stalled on CTH HS / Velp Avenue between CTH M / Lineville Road and Pamperin Road in the Howard-Saumico area.

Authorities say the train is stalled due to a structural issue with the railroad tracks, and that other locomotives are on their way from Michigan to help with the situation.

Brown County deputies say Velp Avenue will be closed until approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday. However, the Suamico Fire Department stated that it could take until Monday to be cleared.

The detour route for northbound traffic on Velp in Howard will be to take Pamperin Road eastbound to Cornell Road northbound up to Lineville Road.

Local 5 will update this story when new information is provided.