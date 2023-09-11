GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The multi-platinum rock group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO), recently announced the details of their 2023 winter tour which will have its first two shows at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

TSO’s tour titled, “The Ghost of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO & More,” is said to be a new and larger presentation of the now beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghost of Christmas Eve.”

“For 27 years you have helped make Paul O’Neill’s TSO stories a part of your holiday tradition. And, for 27 years, our tradition has been to make every year’s tour better than the last for you. 2023 is no exception as this year’s tour will be the best ever.” Al Pitrelli, TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli

The first two shows of this winter’s tour will be in Green Bay at the Resch Center on November 15 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale for both shows this Friday, September 15, and can be bought on the Resch Center’s website, at the Ticket Star Box Office, or over the phone at 800-895-0071.