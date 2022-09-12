GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) is coming to the Resch Center in Wisconsin.

According to a release, TSO will bring an updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.”

The winter tour will feature “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O’ Come All Ye Faithful,” “Good King Joy,” “Christmas Canon,” “Music Box Blues,” “Promises To Keep,” and “This Christmas Day.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:00 a.m. at ReschCenter.com, the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center, or by phone at (800)-895-0071.

“A limited number of $29 tickets will be available for one week or while supplies last,” stated the release.

Organizers said ticket sales benefit Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, with at least $1 from every ticket sold going to charity.

Resch Center staff said TSO’s winter tour is scheduled on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with two performances – at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

More information can be found here.