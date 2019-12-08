Transformation House to host 4th Annual Gala in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Here’s your chance to meet a former Green Bay Packer, while helping out an organization that helps men in need.

The Transformation House is a faith-based living facility for men coming out homelessness or rehab and loooking to make lasting changes in their lives.

The Transformation House is holding its 4th Annual Transformation House, Inc. Gala on Thursday, December 12, with legendary Packer running back Harry Sydney as the keynote speaker and author of the best-selling book Laugh Your Way to a Better Marriage, Pastor Mark Gungor.

The silent auction will have plenty of gifts to bid on, including two footballs autographed by the 2019 and 2018 Green Bay Packers.

Now that this organization has moved into a new building, they have more beds and more needs. Money raised from the gala will support expanding their programs.

Executive Assistant Director of the Transformation House, Lisa Anderson-Belo says, “we’ll be introducing more workshops, better supportive services for our men. We want to bring in outside community members to work with our men and reintegrate families. We also want to help these men with their battles with addiction and mental health.”

