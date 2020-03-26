Wisconsin Coronavirus: Travel Advisory issued seasonal, second home owners in Menominee County

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department has issued a Travel Advisory Order, asking those with seasonal or second homes in Menominee County to not travel to them during the coronavirus pandemic. This comes just over a week after Door County officials issued a similar advisory to tourists.

“Due to high community transmission in certain areas of the State and across the Nation, the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department is recommending that you stay in your permanent home area if you have a seasonal or second home in Menominee County. Due to our very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now.”

If you have already returned to Menominee County, health officials are asking that you self-quarantine for fourteen days.

“Menominee County has a large population of older adults and other high-risk individuals. These populations are at the highest risk of COVID-19; it is our priority to keep people in Menominee County healthy and safe,” the health department adds.

Additional health and travel restrictions may be imposed, according to Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department.

As of Thursday, March 26, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shawano or Menominee counties.

