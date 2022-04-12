GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If we learned anything over spring break this year, canceled and delayed flights were the norm. And travel experts are warning we could see it spill into the busy summer travel season.

“We absolutely believed, like everyone in the industry, that business travel would come back first. And how wrong we were,” said Rose Gray with Fox World Travel.

Gray said that created a ripple effect in the industry. After two years of no one traveling, vacations came back in full force.

“The travelers want to travel, but they want to travel with some security,” said Gray.

In fact, Gray and others say domestic travel is way up.

“We’ve been expecting a bit more traffic, people are back to traveling, even in Green Bay we have a lot of new flights,” said Austin Straubel International airport director Marty Piette. “It’s just busier.”

That’s something Green Bay’s airport has learned first-hand, coming off one of the highest months of travel since before the pandemic.

However, if you’re looking to save a few bucks as ticket prices continue to rise on most carriers, Gray warns buyer beware.

“If all you care about is the price point, and you don’t care about service, and you don’t care about what the consequences are going to be of canceled flights or weather delays, then by all means go into this with eyes wide open and buy (tickets on) those low-cost carriers,” warned Gray.

There is also something happening right now that is affecting nearly every airline.

“Some of these people have been furloughed for two years. They need to be re-trained, so now we’re in a re-training mode,” said Gray.

Good old Mother Nature can also halt a vacation before it even starts, especially during the summer months.

“Keep an eye on the weather,” added Piette. “Even though the weather is nice where you are, it may not be nice where the airplane is coming from.”

All good advice to make sure your time off is a happy one.

Gray also suggests considering travel insurance. Many of the low-cost, or ultra-low-cost carriers will end up reimbursing you for your ticket, rather than moving you to a different airline, forcing you to pay out-of-pocket for another ticket, hotel, or more.