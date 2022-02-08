GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV)-Spring break travel season is right around the corner, the annual migration of many Wisconsinites south to escape the brutal winter for a couple of days.

“I think the number of people who want to travel is high but the number who actually do is lower than pre- pandemic,” says Rose Gray who is the business relationship director at Fox World Travel.

Travel advisors at Fox World Travel say there are several factors contributing to this spring break travel hesitancy.

The first problem is people are still nervous about traveling during a pandemic. People don’t want to catch COVID-19 while on vacation and have to stay at their destination and quarantine or isolate.

Like a lot of industries, the travel industry is also experiencing increased prices for things like airfares, hotel stays, and attractions. Inflation, supply chain snags, and labor shortages are all fueling pricier travel.

“Yes we want your business but we are also recovering from two years of having no business so we’re not going to give you bargain-basement prices,” says Gray.

“We are seeing it (prices) a little bit higher just because demand is so high and things are getting booked,” says Emily Kilner who is a vacation travel advisor for Fox World Travel.

Over at Appleton International Airport in Greenville, airport director Abe Weber said he expects to see a lot of spring break travelers. He projects that the total number of travelers during the spring break travel season will be closer to 2019 than in 2020 and 2021 when the spring break travel season was also impacted by COVID-19 like this year.

“We are seeing more people want to travel to see friends and relatives and just get out of the cold weather and to a nice warm beach,” says Weber.

Weber also said that flight prices from Appleton International Airport wouldn’t be significantly higher this year compared to previous years. He says the airport has added flights and increased capacity on existing flights to popular spring break destinations.

Travel experts say that if you’re planning to travel for spring break it’s important to begin planning now and booking flights and hotels as soon as possible. They also remind people to be flexible with the dates they are willing to travel on because this will make it easier to find a flight or hotel that isn’t completely booked. Travelers should also consider having a backup destination in mind in case plans for their initial destination fall through.

Experts also said consulting a travel agent can be helpful because agents can save you money by helping you find the most cost effective way to plan your trip.