GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and airport staff are urging travelers to get ready for the holiday travel season because it’s going to be a busy one.

“Holiday season is always a busy time for air travel, so we just remind people to kind of plan ahead for your trip,” said Marty Piette, Airport Director of the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. “Make sure you’re packing your suitcases appropriately to get through TSA security, and just allow plenty of time to get through security and to other airports.”

Before you hit the airport, make sure that your carry-on luggage does not contain any prohibited items. If you are unsure of what items are allowed through security checkpoints, you can check out the TSA website for more information.

“They don’t like you to wrap Christmas presents in case they have to open them, so if you don’t want to wrap your Christmas presents, we do have a free wrapping station beyond screening, and you can wrap them once you get through.”

The Operations Manager at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation explained to Local 5’s Samantha Petters that Triple-A expects that nearly 104 million travelers will drive 50 or more miles to their holiday destinations, a dramatic 1.8% increase compared to last year.

“There’s just gonna be a lot more traffic on the highways,” explained Nelson. “And we really need motorists to slow down, be patient, follow the speed limits, and avoid those distractions.”

Nelson explained to Local 5’s Samantha Petters that officers with the Wisconsin State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies will be keeping an eye out for traffic and reckless or drunk drivers. They will also be out on the roads assisting stranded motorists, so if you are traveling on the highway, be on the lookout in case you need to move over.

Tips for motorists:

Plan ahead! Know your route and check out resources like 511wi.gov to “know before you go.”

Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions.

Eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead.

Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones (except in an emergency).

Be prepared to move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders including fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks, and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing.

If your vehicle breaks down, try to get safely off the highway, remain buckled up, and wait for help to arrive.

Before heading out on your road trip, make sure to inspect tires, batteries, belts, hoses, and fluid levels. You can also have vehicles inspected by AAA or find another approved Auto Repair facility near you.