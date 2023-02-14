ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Travelers and airport visitors at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) got a little extra love on Valentine’s Day.

PawsAero Pet Therapy sent more than two dozen therapy dogs to help take the stress away for travelers and hosted its own kissing booth.

“We all like a little extra love on Valentine’s Day, and our fantastic therapy dogs are more than happy to help out,” said Marty Piette, A.A.E., Airport Director. “Whether you just want to pet one of the dogs, get a little hug, or a big smooch, our therapy dogs will bring a smile to your face. It’s a fun way to mark the day.”

Airport travelers can visit with the PawsAero pups at their special booth throughout the month of February.

“It’s always a joy to watch people’s faces light up when they see one of the therapy dogs at the gates,” explains Rick Barlament, one of PawsAero Therapy Pet handlers and owner of Blue. “No matter what your age is, the Valentine’s Day kissing booth is a fun way to take a break from the world and get some love from a PawsAero pup.”

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) is the third largest airport in the state, serving Northeast Wisconsin and portions of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Business and leisure flights are offered by five major airlines, American, Delta, Frontier, Sun Country, and United Airlines, and two fixed base operators (FBOs), JetAir Group and Executive Air.