Traveling 9/11 exhibit announces they will pay off the mortgage of the Lundgaard family home

WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) — Residents from Waupun came out to visit a traveling 9/11 memorial as they remember the day that changed our nation forever.

The mobile exhibit helps tell the story of the events of that fateful day.

Rusted relics displayed throughout pay homage to the heroes that helped out during the time.

And locally, fallen firefighter Mitchell Lundgaard was honored as the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it would pay off the mortgage on the family home of Lundgaard.

If you and your family want to visit the exhibit at Tanner Park, it will be open again on Sunday from Noon to 8 P.M.