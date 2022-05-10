OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menasha nonprofit organization will provide at-risk youth in Oshkosh free clothing and hygiene items on Wednesday.

The Traveling Closet is a program provided by Community Clothes Closet, which brings a large truck filled with clothing, bedding, winter wear, and personal care items each month during the school year to the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh.

Organizers say students shop at the Traveling Closet free of charge.

“Bringing these items to kids who can’t get to our Menasha facility has been a game changer,” said Community Clothes Closet Executive Director, Lisa Jones. “The Traveling closet has provided over 6,100 items during 500 student shopping visits so far.”

Best of all, the event doesn’t just include shopping, students will also be treated to snacks and provided books for summer vacation.

Families are also encouraged to become clients of Community Clothes Closet – that way they can receive clothing and bedding year-round.

The event will be held at the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club, on Wednesday, May 11, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.