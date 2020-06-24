Traveling Cream Puffs coming to Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While the Wisconsin State Fair won’t be held this year, Wisconsinites can still get ahold of the infamous Cream Puffs.

Wisconsin State Fair Park Officials and Wisconsin Bakers Association have announced Cream Puffs will be available at select locations throughout the state between August 6-16 – the original dates for this year’s fair. It’s all part of the Wisconsin State Fair’s launch of the State Fair Necessities, which aims to bring Fair favorites to loyal Fairgoers.

“At the core of our State Fair mission, we are built upon celebrating everything Wisconsin is so proud to showcase,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “While we can’t gather this year for the 169th Wisconsin State Fair due to the safety issues surrounding COVID-19, we want to safely offer select Fair staples, otherwise known as the State Fair Necessities. We will kick off the State Fair Necessities with the iconic signature food of the Wisconsin State Fair, the Original Cream Puff, as we just couldn’t imagine a year without them.”

Northeast Wisconsin can find Cream Puffs at the Festival Foods location in Appleton on Northland Avenue on August 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of the Traveling Cream Puffs presented by Festival Foods. For the full menu and ordering information, visit the Wisconsin State Fair’s website.

For more details on how to get Cream Puffs, visit the Wisconsin State Fair’s website.

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5