Traveling Vietnam War Memorial helps bring local veterans closure

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The atmosphere was heavy at The Vietnam Traveling War Memorial in the Sunnyview Expo Center as veterans and the loved ones of service members gathered to pay honor to those they lost.

Michael Robinson, a Vietnam Marine Corps. Veteran said, “There’s 12 marines on there that I served with and knew every one of them. And in the operation, we got completely surrounded by NVA and we lost 12 marines that day.”

Joe Krause, a Vietnam Airforce Veteran said, “I lost a couple of schoolmates during the war and there’s times we think why did we make it back?”

Local veterans said viewing this wall helps them in their healing process.

“It’s taken a toll but at the same time it’s kinda a part of the healing,” said Robinson.

When asked how he felt after seeing a friend’s name on the wall Krause said, “Very emotional. You know that’s what I can say about that.”

The exhibit had veterans there ready to help people find the names of service members they knew.

Joe Shubat, a Vietnam Army Veteran said, “Well a lot of veterans can’t get to it and a lot of them can’t get to the real wall in D. C. This is fairly close to being the real wall. Everywhere it goes the way the people set it up, the wall takes on a life of its own.”

And when Robinson was asked what he would say to the buddies he lost he said, “Job well done. It was just the saddest day of my life. We lost a lot of good marines that day.”

The wall is 80% of the size of the memorial in D.C. and will be on display until Sunday at noon.