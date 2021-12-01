Tree-mendous event: Green Bay tree picked for 15th annual Festival of Lights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The fated tree is now chosen for the 15th annual Festival of Lights and will be collected the morning of Dec. 6 before the festival starts the following Saturday.

According to a release, the Green Bay Packers and Festival Foods are hosting the holiday event at Lambeau Field on Dec. 11 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The free, family-themed festival is scheduled to feature holiday movies and cartoons, holiday card making, area high school choirs performing holiday music, and photo opportunities with Santa Claus.

Festival Foods representatives say guests will also have a chance to decorate sugar cookies, provided by the grocery company.

Throughout the night, organizers say volunteers will be on hand during the event to collect toys and donations for Toys for Tots – a perfect opportunity to donate new, unwrapped toys to help families in need this holiday season.

By 6:30 p.m., guests will be ushered onto Harlan Plaza to watch the formal lighting of the tree. The tree will be decorated with more than 10,000 lights later in the week.

How was the tree picked?

Every year, organizers say the winning tree is selected through a submission process where fans submit a photo of their tree and explain why it should be chosen.

This year, Wayne Berkovitz of Green Bay donated his spruce tree. Berkovitz says the 50-foot tree was growing even before he moved to his house in 1999, and he believes the tree is at least 30 years old.

In recognition of providing the tree for the event, Berkovitz will receive four tickets to the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings game on Jan. 2.