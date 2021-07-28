‘Tree’dition returns: Lumberjack World Championships set to start on July 29

Two-man teams compete in the cross cut saw competition at the Lumberjack Competition, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2014 in Berlin, N.H. More than 80 competitors from the USA and Canada competed (AP Photo/Jim Cole)

HAYWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin has one of its premier events set to return as the 61st Annual Lumberjack World Championship is back after a one-year hiatus.

This event takes place from July 29-July 31 in Hayward, Wisconsin in the historic Lumberjack Bowl. There will be an estimated 12,000 spectators and over 120 athletes from around the world to take part in the competition.

Some of the events that will take place include:

Sawing

Chopping

Speed climbing

Log rolling

Boom-running

Aside from the sporting events there will be live music and Happy Hour daily from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The live music schedule will be:

Thursday Annie and the Oakleys

Friday Molly and the Danger Band

Saturday Steve Beguhn



To purchase tickets and for more information visit their website.