GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Hundreds of Christmas trees grown in Northeast Wisconsin will soon be headed to families of those in our military.

Trees for Troops, a nationwide program now in its 15th year, provides trees as part of an effort to remember and thank those who serve in the armed forces.

In 2018, more than 17,000 trees were delivered to 50 military bases.

Donated trees in our community were collected at the Lambeau Field parking lot Monday morning.