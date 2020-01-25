Trempealeau Co.: 18-month-old missing, endangered

ELEVA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide alert for a missing toddler.

Officials say 1.5-year-old Sawyer Jacobs was last seen Thursday morning in Eleva in Trempealeau County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Sawyer has blond hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say Sawyer may be with any of the following family members: Jessica Cleasby, Scott Jacobs, Delores Cleasby, or Jamey Cleasby.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sawyer is asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office at 715-538-4351.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, please contact our agency at 715-538-4351.