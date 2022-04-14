GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A trial date has been set for the Town of Lawrence man accused of recording a 16-year-old girl in his home in August of 2021.

Michael Cannell, 35, had a status conference in Green Bay Federal Court on Thursday where a pre-trial date and trial date were established.

Cannell’s pre-trial date was set for July 28. His trial date was scheduled for August 15, 2022.

Cannell is facing four federal counts of production of child pornography after investigators found multiple videos of a 16-year-old girl undressing and showering while a house guest at Cannell’s home.

The girl was reportedly invited to visit the home by Cannell’s girlfriend, 35-year-old Samantha Trebilcock, and told officers she was unaware of being recorded. Find more on this story here.